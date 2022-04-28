People started gathering in the shadow of an old gas station in Bremen about two hours early for a chance to meet the governor on Wednesday morning. He was slated to speak about 10 a.m., but as with many of these event was a little late to arrive. But the delay didn’t dampen the spirits of his supporters as they chatted excitedly on the cool spring morning.
“I think he should run for president,” said Susan Laminack. “I’m serious. I think he’s done great things for teachers, the law enforcement, keeping Georgia open.”
Laminack had been one of the first to arrive for the campaign rally and brought a sign that her 6-year-old granddaughter, Sophia Laminack made thanking Kemp for supporting teachers and saving Georgia.
“I think Trump — I don’t want to cuss — did him wrong,” the grandmother said.
Roy Hearn, who lives right outside of Bremen, said Kemp was the best governor Georgia’s ever had.
“He took the masks away,” Hearn said referring to the mask mandates enacted during the pandemic. “He’s helping the teachers out and he’s getting business coming in, bringing business in. What else could you ask for a governor to do?”
Kemp did talk about those things. He ticked off the campaign promises that he kept — a $5,000 raise for teachers, legislation protecting gun owners’ rights, strengthening rural Georgia by recruiting businesses and expanding internet access.
“I have been doing what I said I was going to do,” Kemp said.
He also talked about his response to the pandemic.
“All I did was make the decision to reopen our economy, and be the first governor in our nation to do that after not closing down much of it to start with,” Kemp said. “If you remember, people were outraged.”
But he knew that we had to protect lives and livelihoods, he said.
“If people aren’t working, they’re losing economic prosperity,” Kemp said. “There’s issues that go along with that, mental health issues. The same thing’s happening with our kids in the schools.”
Georgia’s schools were open in 2020-2021, he said. The kids were in the classrooms. They were playing sports and participating in extracurricular activities. They were going to their graduation ceremonies. They were going to church.
“Where kids around the country were not,” Kemp said. “that is going to hurt their state for decades. It’s going to hurt their children.”
Georgia is better off for those decisions, he said.
“Because of that, we are leading the great recovery across the country,” Kemp said. “It’s incredible what we’ve got going on, all because we stayed open and because the people of this state were resilient.”
The state is enjoying its lowest unemployment rate in history, he said. In fiscal year 2021 which ended June 30, 2021, the state saw $11 billion of investment in the state from the expansion of existing businesses or from new business settling in the state.
“That was a 46% increase over the year before,” Kemp said.
The governor’s office aided in 379 projects, 74% outside the 10 metro counties and 85% of counties with fewer than 50,000 people saw at least one project, he said.
All that success has allowed the state government to amass more in taxes than it needed, Kemp said. He returned that money to the taxpayer in the form of temporary repealing the gas tax and in income tax credits, he said.
“To help you offset the 40 year high inflation from bad policies in Washington,” Kemp said.
But it’s also led to another problem, a labor shortage, that is hampering businesses from expanding or returning after the pandemic.
“I hear that everyday,” Kemp said.
That’s an issue that he has focused on in the budget with continuing education programs.
“A good example is for rural healthcare we’ve got 136 slots for doctors additional in our state; we’ve got 500 new nursing slots. We’ve got hundreds of allied health slots,” he said. “We feel like over the next few years that’s 1,300 additional healthcare workers in rural parts of our state.”
The state’s budget invests in truck driver training facilities and free tuition for 1,000 people studying law enforcement and criminal justice in technical college system.
His office is looking at how to attract more mothers back to the workforce.
“In 2021 there was 10 million stay-at-home moms not in the workforce and that was 1.4 million more than like 2019 or before the pandemic,” Kemp said.
State Rep. Tyer Paul Smith said Kemp has been easy to work with during his tenure and has been good to Haralson County.
“I have his cell phone number; I can call him any time that I need him,” Smith said. “He has been a great governor to work with. He’s been the most accessible governor that I’ve ever seen, especially as a representative. he’s always there for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.