My favorite part of watching sporting events is the ending, when the clock has run out, the score is final and all the participants walk onto the field to exchange greetings. This act of sportsmanship demonstrates that youth have mentors from whom to learn good character.
After the recent Georgia-Alabama NCAA championship football game, head coaches Kirby Smart and Nick Saban met at midfield to shake hands and exchange congratulations. Across the field, players from opposing teams shook hands, exchanged back pats and kind words. Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and Bryce Young could be seen engaged in cordial conversation.
According to press reports, Alabama Coach Saban told Georgia Coach Smart, “You guys kicked our ain the fourth quarter.”
Georgia fans went home to celebrate and Alabama fans went home to reflect on their successful season, including a victory over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
What didn’t happen: Saban didn’t complain the game was lost because officials made bad calls. Saban didn’t claim Georgia cheated. Saban didn’t refuse to admit defeat or refuse to meet on the field with Smart. Saban didn’t lead an angry mob of Alabama fans in trashing the stadium. (If they had, there would have been substantial monetary penalties by the sanctioning National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Saban isn’t maintaining a lie that his team didn’t really lose the game.
It’s a shame that certain politicians can’t show the same kind of character and sportsmanship demonstrated by young athletes and their coaches.
Yes, what I’m talking about is former President Donald Trump’s poor sportsmanship and lack of character in refusing to accept the legal results of the 2020 presidential election. Sports teams who show such character faults face immediate sanctions. The actions of Trump and his cult followers represent a much more serious infraction, one that threatens our very democracy. That’s why we can’t ever forget about Jan. 6, 2021, and must make sure all perpetrators face punishment for their unlawful actions.
As the House Jan. 6 committee obtains more and more documents, and federal employees close to the event begin to testify and publish their memoirs, we’re learning that the insurrection on Jan. 6 was not just a public protest gone rogue. It was a well-planned campaign whose purpose was to steal the election victory from Joe Biden and declare Trump’s re-election. It included intimidation of state election officials and pressure on then Vice-President Mike Pence, to try and force him to alter electoral election results.
Recent reporting shows Republican officials in several battleground states, won by Biden, actually forged documents, claiming their Trump electors were the certified winners.
Sure, our country currently has many immediate pressing problems: the pandemic, inflation, goods shortages, worker shortages and threats from foreign powers. However, none of these woes rise to the threat to our democracy as those from evil forces who want to destroy our rights to free elections and peaceful transfer of power.
The voting rights threat, demonstrated by the Jan. 6 insurrection, is a cancer growing on our government. Those responsible must be brought to justice before we can move on with other government business.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
