As the year 2020 draws to a close, we have to pay homage to Our Great Leader. He will be gone from office on Jan. 20, but we can never forget the great heritage he’s left our nation. We must especially honor the example he’s set for our children and grandchildren.
The motto of Our Great Leader could be summarized by his actions: If your project is a success, take credit for it. Brag about it all the time and never fail to mention how much better it is than those of your predecessors. If your project is a failure, blame it on someone else. That’s what Our Great Leader does, so you youngsters should follow his example.
All you youth athletes should start early. If your little league team wins the game, claim all the credit. Tell everybody the win wouldn’t be possible without your great playing. If your team loses, blame it on the umpires, the rules of the game or other players. Our Great Leader would be proud of you. Encourage your parents to go out on the field and fight with the officials or the coaches of the other teams.
While we’re at it, maybe we should rename our youth sports after athletes more in line with Our Great Leader and not players, such as Babe Ruth, Stan Musial or Lou Gehrig.
How about renaming youth baseball leagues after more fitting past leaders? Maybe we could have a Billy Martin League. In the honor of that great baseball manager, kids would be encouraged to run out on the field and kick dirt in the umpire’s face if they don’t like his calls.
We don’t need any more Pop Warner youth football teams. What we should have is a Woody Hayes league. You remember Woody don’t you? He was known during his years at Ohio State for punching sports writers, shoving photographers and starting fights. Hayes was finally fired after he punched a Clemson player during the 1978 Gator Bowl. After his firing, Hayes said, “Nobody despises to lose more than I do.” Obviously, those were the days before Our Great Leader.
We can’t forget our young tennis players. Maybe a John McEnroe league. We can teach our potential youth tennis stars to slam their rackets to the ground if they don’t like the official’s call or maybe curse the referees and walk off the court. I bet Our Great Leader is a big fan of McEnroe.
How about a Jack Nicholson golf league, where kiddies could learn to throw temper tantrums and smash their clubs into their opponents’ vehicles. We must teach all the character traits of Our Great Leader.
And finally, we can erect a statue outside the youth clubhouse to Our Great Leader, who illustrated for the whole world to see, what a sore loser really looks like. After losing the national popular vote by 7 million, the certified Electoral College count, multiple state recounts and more than 50 lawsuits before state, federal and the U.S. Supreme Court, Our Great Leader still refuses to concede and continues to claim victory and make charges of widespread electoral fraud. He plans to continue his delusional fantasy right up to the Jan. 6 electoral vote count in Congress. He even has millions of cult followers urging him to fight on.
So kids of our nation, never admit defeat. Develop a character just like Our Great Leader. If you lose the game, blame the umpire. If you fail a test, claim the grades were rigged. Maybe someday you can be a great leader.
(Footnote: This is only satire. In this crazy year, it’s become difficult to tell truth from comedy.)
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
