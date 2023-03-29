Bremen unveiled a monument to honor Gold Star families and those who served in the Vietnam war. The unvieliing event had a rather large turnout with many Gold Star families and their veterans present.
“We owe a huge thank you to our Gold Star Monument Committee, led by Elisa Smith,” Bremen City Mayor, Sharon Sewell stated. “We are so grateful for the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club who has set up water and been able to help us in so many ways.”
Gold Star family member, Joe Couch led the prayer.
Jones Elementary Pre-K students participated in a celebration of our veterans. Some of the children were dressed in uniforms for each branch of the military and showed patriotism
Sewell introduced Steve Muse who was a First Sergeant in the United States Army. He served during Desert storm as a helicopter pilot.
“We need to thank the Vietnam veterans,” Muse said. “They were the ones who were let down because the American people did not believe in the war. When we believe in something or not, they fought to defend the country.”
The West Georgia Woman’s club presented the Vietnam veterans with a lapel pen.
“We would like to tell you we appreciate and honor you,” said Jane Henson, wife of United States Marine Vietnam War Veteran, Jim Henson. “Thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”
Mayor Sewell introduced retired Air Force Colonel Wayne Waddell. A street in Bremen was dedicated to him as he was a prisoner of war.
“Colonel Waddell spent six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam on July 7, 1967,” Sewell stated. “While bombing a military railroad target, his plane was hit. He was ejected only to be captured and he was imprisoned in the infamous Hanoi Hilton. March 4 of this year is the 50th anniversary of the day he was freed.”
Colonel Waddell spoke about his experience within the camps and how he was able to be freed.
“It makes you realize how inhumane people can be,” said Colonel Waddell.
A representative from the Woody Williams Foundation, Mike King secretary for the foundation, was present to aid in the unveiling. The Woody Williams Foundation’s mission is to honor, recognize and serve the Gold Star families and the legacy of their loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. They own the copyright for the monument.
“It’s also very nice to be here for the acknologement of Vietnam Veterans,” King said. “The Gold Star Family monument is special gift to the community, to those who served in the military for our great country, those who made the ultimate sacrifice and especially Gold Star Family members.”
Sewell asked for the Gold Star family members to approach the monument to unveil it.
The monument features a silhouette cut-out of a military soldier saluting through the center and a gold star to his right. The back of the monument features four images that depict Homeland to represent the City of Bremen and all of west Georgia, which is home to many Gold Star families. The second image depicts Family, to represent the uniquely brave spirit of our military families who provide support for a loved one serving in the military. The third panel represents the Patriot; It shows the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima. The fourth and final panel represents sacrifice made by our local Gold Star Families and their loved ones who served in the military.
A wreath was placed in front of the monument by Keven Webb, a retired Sergeant of the United States Marines Taps was played by trumpeter, Rachel Crawford. “God Bless America” was sung by Ashton Purcer.
