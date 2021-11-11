What a gorgeous time of year! I love fall. I love the weather, the colors, the food, the smells, and the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sunday after church and lunch we drove on the back roads to John Tanner Park. It might seem silly to drive the 15 minutes to simply walk around the lake. But oh, it was so lovely. The swimming area of the lake was like glass — still and reflective — while the main part had little ripples of waves from the wind. The leaves on the trees created a bejeweled crown with autumn gems. Amber, ruby, emerald and topaz colors drew my eyes upwards to the cloudless sky of azure.
It was so quiet. The silence alone was worth the drive. As soon as we exited the car, I noticed it. There wasn’t a sound. I didn’t hear a train, a motor, a lawnmower, a dog or a siren. I did hear a faint bird call, maybe a duck or a goose. While cars were parked at one shelter, people noises were not to be heard.
Despite Bremen being a small town, it’s noisy. At our residence we have the noise trifecta — the school traffic — early morning and all afternoon, the ambulance route from the by-pass and the trains. Our son, who could be a hermit, recently visited and could not believe the noise level here in town. The peace and quiet for an hour was restorative.
We sat for a little while on a bench between our two laps around the lake (approximately 1 mile). I love the warmth of the autumnal sun. Summer sun wants to burn my skin. Sunday afternoon the sun was pleasantly warm.
I was disappointed not to smell wood fire smoke. We didn’t stay long enough because I heard a mom ask a small child, “Do you want to build a campfire tonight?” What kid ever said no to a campfire? Of course, a campfire probably means s’mores too. There’s a taste I can get into.
One reason we went to Tanner on Sunday was because Dennis said, “It’s pretty today but we know what’s coming.” He meant the rain, drizzle, overcast days, that are a feature of late fall and winter weather. We have to take the rain with the sun or else nothing would grow. You’ve seen a desert, right?
On rainy, overcast days, I’d choose to stay in, cuddle with a cozy blanket and read a book while sipping hot tea or a mocha. A rainy day can bring its own pleasure just different from the sunny ones.
As fall turns into winter we are reminded of God’s great providence and the creation he made. King Solomon said, “To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven… a time to heal, a time to weep, a time to laugh...”
I want to use this season as a time of personal reflection and thanksgiving.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
