Gloriajean Mary Penny, 78 of Bremen passed away on Aug. 21, 2023 in a healthcare facility.
Aunt Bea, as she was so very lovingly known, was a true treasure. We will always remember her kind heart and love for crafting. She was born on May 24, 1945, in Norwalk, Connecticut. She is the daughter of the late Gloria Battista Penny and Harold Arthur Penny.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Debra Willis and her nephew, Robert Ray.
Aunt Bea is survived by her sister and brother in law, Helen and Jim Gass of Villa Rica, Georgia, her brother in law, Roger Willis of Ormond Beach, Flordia, her niece and her husband, Amy and Duane Sohl of Villa Rica, Georgia, her nephew and his wife, Casey Willis and Catherine Price of Atlanta, Georgia, her niece and her husband, Carrie and George Francom of Bremen, Georgia, her niece, Sara Ray of Villa Rica, Georgia, and her nephew, Tom Sohl of Villa Rica, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the family home, 1211 Bridle Walk, Bremen, GA 30110 on Aug. 26, 2023, between noon to 4 p.m. (drop in).
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
