Gloriajean Mary Penny, 78 of Bremen passed away on Aug. 21, 2023 in a healthcare facility.

Aunt Bea, as she was so very lovingly known, was a true treasure. We will always remember her kind heart and love for crafting. She was born on May 24, 1945, in Norwalk, Connecticut. She is the daughter of the late Gloria Battista Penny and Harold Arthur Penny.