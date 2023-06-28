Mr. Glenn Wilson Robinson, 81 of Bremen passed away on June 26, 2023 in a local healthcare facility.
He was born on March 1, 1942 in Georgia, the son of the late Clyde Robinson and Estee Smith Robinson.
Glenn was a Member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and was a former Supervisor with Southwire Company for over 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Jean Waldon Robinson; children, Angie & Ricky Presnal, Chris Robinson and Tim & Paula Robinson all of Bremen; grandchildren, Heather & Brett Robinson, Kyle & Codie Evans Presnal, Rachel Robinson, Gracie Robinson and Katherine Baskin; great-grandchildren, Luke Robertson, Noah Robertson and Kiernan Baskin.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Anthony Puckett and Reverend Sam Braswell officiating. Mr. Waymon Rollins will be speaking. Music will be provided by Roby & Becky Barrow and Becky Ellington. Darrell Robinson, Michael Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Stacey Gann, Shane Gann, Troy Gann, Nick Waldon, and Jeremy Waldon will serve as pallbearers. Tom Robertson, Bobby Reid, Tony Lane, Hamp Rowe and Jerry Weldon will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
