At a dedication of the new Tallatoona Head Start facility in Buchanan on Tuesday, one graduate of the program talked about how the preschool program had affected her.
“As long as I can remember I’ve always wanted to be a nurse,” said Courtney Crowder. “And I feel that the education I received at the Head Start program encouraged me to follow my dream.”
Crowder is currently working as a licensed nurse practitioner, but has completed the prerequisites for the registered nurse program and will soon sit for the entrance exams, she said. The Head Start program prepared her for kindergarten and gave her the confidence she needed to succeed in school, Crowder said. Not only she, but her children are also graduates of the program.
The Melford E. Glass, Sr., Head Start Center — Haralson County, was dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the name of the former chairman of the Tallatoona Action Partnership Board of Directors. Glass was instrumental in securing the new building, said Scott Gray, executive director of the partnership.
Glass, who died suddenly in November 2020 of COVID, had lobbied for the new facility in Buchanan.
“That was one of the passions he had, was to see them get a new school,” said his wife Bernice Glass.
The quest for the new center started about two years ago with a grant application. For it’s part in the process, the Haralson County Commission granted a 20-year lease to Tallatoona, at no cost to the program, through the Haralson County Development Authority in February 2019. That long-term lease helped Tallatoona win nearly $500,000 in grant funding to purchase the new building, Gray said.
The Head Start program serves 65 low-income families in Haralson County. The program is there for the students, but it’s also there for the families to help create a stable foundation for the entire family, he said. The mission is in the name, Gray said.
“It’s really making sure kids are ready for kindergarten and parents are ready to help navigate their kids through the start of their education and building that foundation,” Gray said. “If a parent is stable it’s more than likely that the child will be stable, too.”
The former buildings were quite old, said Donnis Pace, director of the program. Head Start was founded nationally in 1964. The Head Start program has been a part of Talatoona since 1967, she said. She was not sure exactly how old the previous buildings were, but they had been very well used, Pace said.
“It was so, so much needed,” she said of the new building.
The new building is also making it possible for the program to expand. Currently the program in Buchanan offers a preschool, but Pace said she has applied for funding to start an early-Head Start program for infants to 30-month-old children. There are already early programs in Bartow, Paulding and Floyd counties, she said. The new building has enough space to allow for the early class, Pace said.
During the ceremony, in the new building, three classes of students were enjoying their lunch of pizza, mixed vegetables and milk, at tables in their rooms. The rooms were decorated with colorful charts, pictures and rugs. Wooden cubbies held an array of toys, books and games. They had already spent time looking for bugs in the playground outside — found some big ones, their teacher said — among other lessons that day.
It’s part of the playing to learn philosophy of the program, as Crowder put it.
“We thought we were just playing, but in reality we were learning,” she said.
