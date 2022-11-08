Gladys Luenell McIntosh, 81 of Waco, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her home. She was born March 15, 1941, in Roanoke, Alabama, daughter of the late George Garfield and Lilly Thompson Akins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Cofield; sisters, Mattie Mae Overton and Margaret Holloway; and brothers, James E. Akins and Lloyd Akins.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Dillard McIntosh; children, Shelia and Lance Wolf of Carrollton, Sarah Cofield of Winston, Roxanna Cofield of Carrollton, Daphni and Bob McPherson and Stephani and Bradley Feirn, all of Bremen and Courtenai Finley of Tallapoosa; sisters, Mary Craft of Wedowee, Alabama and Lucille Richardson of Carrollton; a brother, Edward and Dee Akins of Roanoke, Alabama; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one on the way.
