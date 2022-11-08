Gilbert B. (Pronto) Ware, age 75, of Carrollton, passed away November 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Anderson, SC, o n September 16, 1947, son of the late Gilbert L. Ware and Inez J. Ware.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Easterwood Ware.
Survivors include his children, Brian Ware (Holly) of Carrollton, Tracy Wray (Pat) of Piedmont, SC; grandchildren, Justin Wray and Chase Wray.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.