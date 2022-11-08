Gilbert B. (Pronto) Ware, age 75, of Carrollton, passed away November 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Anderson, SC, o n September 16, 1947, son of the late Gilbert L. Ware and Inez J. Ware.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Easterwood Ware.

