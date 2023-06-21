Gertrude Crews Floyd, 87, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023. She was born March 3, 1936. She is the daughter of the late James Sim Tidwell and the late Maudie Irene Smith Tidwell.
Gertrude was a very godly woman and always upheld her Christian faith. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Crews; sisters, Maggie Edwards, Clara Keaton, Annie Burrand, and Frances Maner.
She is survived by her loving husband, Reuben Elmer Floyd; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Karen Crews of Melbourne, Florida; daughter and sons-in-law, Kathy and Danny Kiker of Draketown, Georgia; step-daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bob Willoughby of Villa Rica, Georgia; brothers, Tom Tidwell and Milton Tidwell both of Heflin, Alabama; grandchildren, Amy Crews of Melbourne, Florida, Scott and Hallie Kiker of Temple, Georgia, Meredith Crews of Normal, Illinois, Benjamin Crews of Melbourne, Florida; great-grandchildren, Baylen Kiker and Ella Kiker; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted from Jones-Wynn Villa Rica Chapel on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Barry George officiating. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens Christus Mausoleum.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
