Georgia legal community mourns the loss of Wasdin
To the Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Bremen and Carrollton attorney John T. Wasdin after his passing at the age of 84.
A member of the Georgia Bar since 1960, Mr. Wasdin practiced law in Bremen and Carrollton for more than 50 years, with a focus on representing family businesses and their owners in business and estate matters. As a leader in his community, Mr. Wasdin served on the Foundation Board and Champions Council at the University of West Georgia, where he established a scholarship fund for student athletes majoring in business, as well as the Wasdin Scholarship Fund supported by his family.
John Wasdin’s long and exemplary lifetime of service is an inspiration to all members of the legal community. We are appreciative of his many generous contributions to the cause of justice in our state. He will be missed and fondly remembered.
Elizabeth L. Fite
President, State Bar of Georgia
