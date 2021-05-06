Outside Buchanan Elementary School last week, a group of third grade students each stood on one sticker in a circle of stickers in the parking lot. Each sticker was labeled for seemingly unrelated industries including cotton farming, banking, chemical lab, insurance, genetics and engineering.
But as Laney Kirk, education coordinator for the Third District of the Georgia Farm Bureau explained to the students, each industry played a role in making cotton farmers successful.
“When conditions are right, the farmer plants the seeds using a mechanical planter. It can plow up 10 to 24 rows at a time. It drops the seed in. It covers it back up and it kind of taps down the soil. How cool is that?” Kirk said as an example. “Somebody created that.”
It wasn’t the farmer; it was an engineer, she told the students. But that creation helps farmers grow a successful crop, she said.
Cotton farming in the state has a wide reach and is intertwined with industries all across the nation, Kirk told the students. Industries like fashion are dependent on the cotton Georgia farmers grow. Tractor manufacturers, biotechnology and seed companies all sell their product to the farmers, while geneticists, engineers and chemists continually work to improve those products.
Even our money is dependent on the cotton Georgia farmers grow, Jacobs told the children. U.S. dollar bills are made with cotton, she said.
“A bale of cotton can make 313,600 $100 bills,” Jacobs said.
“I need that kind of work!” yelled one of the children.
She told him that the bills are printed by the U.S. Treasury.
“OK, I’ll go work for the Treasury,” he said.
The Buchanan third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students had a chance to learn about the largest industry in Georgia — agriculture — thanks to the Georgia Farm Bureau’s mobile agriculture classroom staffed by state and local bureau volunteers. The classroom was scheduled to travel to 10 school districts in northwest Georgia over three weeks, including the three-day visit to Buchanan Elementary last week, said Rebecca Jacobs, district federation manager for the Georgia Farm Bureau.
The mobile classroom has eight stations that allow students to explore different aspects of Georgia agriculture including poultry, peanuts, cotton, beef and timber, as well as the different careers available in agriculture.
Angel Peugh, a teacher at the school, said the lessons relate well to the current third-grade curriculum.
“We talk about the five habitats in Georgia,” Peugh said. “They broke it down in to those exact same habitats and so to be able to see where most of the crops are grown, or timber is taken from, those kinds of things.”
Kirk said educating the children about agriculture is about letting them know where their food, clothing and shelter originate.
“Most students are now at least two or three generations removed from the family farm,” Kirk said. “Our students are just not having the opportunity to have on-farm experiences like they used to. So, we are trying to bring agriculture to them.”
Surprisingly, that disconnect from the farm can be even more pronounced in rural towns like Buchanan because in urban settings it’s recognized and addressed, she said.
Another important reason for teaching the students about agriculture is the reach of the industry in Georgia, Kirk added. One in seven Georgians is employed in agriculture, be it landscaping, farming or a supporting industry, she said.
“We want students to know that there is a path for them,” Kirk said. “It’s really all encompassing.”
Stanley Williams, vice president of the Haralson County Farm Bureau and one of the local volunteers at the mobile classroom, is an example of the diversity in Georgia agriculture. He farms in Haralson County where he raises cattle, hay, bees and runs a sawmill “when I can’t get out of it.”
“Hopefully we might spark some interest in farming and maybe some of these young people might want to be one,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.