English Rock band Genesis had been a seminal Progressive Rock unit from its 1970 album “Trespass” onward, exchanging band members and ultimately settling on the lineup of vocalist/percussionist/flautist Peter Gabriel, lead guitarist Steve Hackett, bassist/guitarist Michael Rutherford, keyboardist Anthony Banks, and vocalist/drummer extraordinaire Phil Collins. This group went on to record increasingly popular albums from 1971 until 1975, at which point Peter Gabriel left the band, eventually establishing a solo career that continues to this day. His exit was followed by Hackett in 1977, leaving the Banks, Collins, and Rutherford trio at the helm of Genesis’s enterprises. It proved to be beneficial that two of the remaining members had been founders of the band and the third had moved into the lead vocal position as well as holding down the drums recorded on the ensuing studio albums.

Collins had proven himself a capable successor to Gabriel on the band’s first album without its original vocalist, 1976’s “A Trick of the Tail”. The live album, 1977’s “Seconds Out”, demonstrated the band’s insistence on remaining a Progressive Rock outfit, one that was willing to hire Bill Bruford, formerly of Yes and King Crimson, to be the drummer when Collins had to front the band. With its April 1978 release, “...And Then There Were Three...”, Genesis had whittled down to the trio of members, but in the process had charted the single “Follow You, Follow Me” from the album. It reached number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, and the United Kingdom Singles chart position of number seven. From these developments, the band were encouraged to record and release their March 1980 album “Duke” which garnered the singles “Turn It On Again” and “Misunderstanding”. They followed this up with September 1981’s “Abacab” which included the title track and “No Reply At All” as the album’s singles.