The Waco exit on Interstate 20 will be going through some drastic changes soon.
More than a year after a public information meeting about installing roundabouts at both exit ramps, the contract for the project has been awarded and construction should begin in the next few months.
Joe Schulman, District 6 communications officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the $4-million project was awarded in June to C.W. Matthews Construction based in Marietta, Georgia.
“We don’t have a start date yet,” Schulman said. “The expected completion date right now is March 31, 2023.”
Since there is no start date yet, the completion date could change, he said.
The roundabouts are called a safety improvement, and have a reputation for cutting down on serious accidents, representatives of the department said at the public information session in January 2020.
Thirty-two people attended the session and many didn’t understand the need for the roundabouts. They admitted that the intersections could get busy at certain times of the day with trucks at Love’s Travel Stop and students and staff of West Georgia Technical College coming and going; but the residents said there were few accidents there.
DOT numbers presented at the time cited nine accidents in four years with four injuries .
Councilman Byron Wright said on Tuesday that he believes the roundabout project will make the intersection safer, particularly because he notices many trucks just roll out of the parking lot.
“These trucks won’t have a chance to just pull out in front of you,” Wright said of the roundabouts.
Everyone will be yielding to the oncoming traffic which is what the trucks are doing now, he said.
During the information session, some people complained that the project — then estimated at $3.7 million — was expensive and suggested other changes including road signs signaling that Love’s was full, or that there was congestion at the exit.
The proposed project will go forward; but some comments from the meeting literally helped reshape the roundabouts, Schulman said. The roundabouts went from tear-drop-shaped to fully round in order to accommodate the trucks making U-turns without crossing the bridge, he said.
“We made the change during final plans due to the constituent feedback,” Schulman said by email.
During the year plus of construction, the exits will stay open to traffic, he added. The department is doing a similar project in Bartow County, exit 296, and the exits have stayed open, Schulman said.
“My understanding is that they’ll close parts of it at different times but traffic will still be able to get through,” Schulman said. “I believe they do their best not to [close the exits].”
The city of Waco will be responsible for maintaining the landscape of the roundabout in the city when it’s completed and the City Council members had listed the project as one that would be completed with special purpose local option sales tax dollars. They set aside $50,000 of SPLOST revenue for projects including the roundabout.
Wright said that the council hopes to put a city sign in the circle.
“It’ll be welcoming,” he said.
