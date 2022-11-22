The Georgia Department of Transportation announced to allow for anticipated increase in holiday traffic, the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s, according to a GDOT press release.
According to the release, while construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
Based on historical travel volume data, Georgia DOT is anticipating an increase in congestion on metro Atlanta interstates beginning the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21 and are expected to continue to be heavier than usual through Wednesday evening, per the release.
For those who do need to travel this holiday, please keep in mind the following Thanksgiving travel forecast for metro Atlanta interstates. According to the release, there is expected to be moderate traffic on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, prior to typical Thanksgiving travel days. The heaviest traffic and congestion will be on Wednesday, Nov. 23 between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. There is expected to be light traffic Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 with moderate traffic expected to return Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 as people make their way back home.
GDOT advises travel tips for those who need to travel during the week of Thanksgiving. According to the release, the best time for travel is in the morning, before 10 a.m. Traffic volumes begin to increase in the afternoon after 12 p.m., when drivers are departing work early or finishing last-minute shopping lists. If traveling in or around metro Atlanta on Wednesday, Nov. 23, plan to add 30-45 minutes to your travel time due to increased congestion between 12-6 p.m.
Motorists should always drive defensively with their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road for the Thanksgiving travel period and beyond, per the release.
