The Georgia Department of Transportation is opening up traffic lanes to accommodate holiday drivers.
To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec. 26 at 5 a.m, per a press release from GDOT.
According to that press release, for New Year’s weekend, the suspension of lane closures will be in effect Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 5.a.m.
While construction related lane closures will be suspended, GDOT reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management, emergency or maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route, per GDOT.
Some of the best and worst travel times for the 2022 Christmas and New Year’s time periods include the following.
These predictions are based on historical travel data from Christmas and New Year’s 2019 through 2021.
According to GDOT, lighter than usual traffic is predicted on Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. Moderate-to-heavy traffic is expected on the afternoons of Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22.
GDOT is predicting heavy traffic on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 23. Lower traffic volumes are expected from Christmas Eve to Monday, Dec. 26.
According to GDOT, slight increase in travel times is predicted on Tuesday, Dec. 27
According to GDOT, moderate-to-heavy traffic is predicted on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and Thursday, Dec. 29.
Lighter than usual traffic is expected on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
An increase in congestion is expected on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Normal traffic is expected to return on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Light traffic is predicted on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2. Normal to better-than-normal traffic is predicted on Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.