The Georgia Department of Transportation is opening up traffic lanes to accommodate holiday drivers.

To allow for the anticipated increase in holiday traffic congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes during the Christmas weekend beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec. 26 at 5 a.m, per a press release from GDOT.

