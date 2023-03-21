According to a press release from American Automobile Association, gas prices across the state of Georgia dropped at the pump increasing to $3.22, four cents less than a week ago, exactly the same as a month ago and 96 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.30 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. The price to full up a 15-gallon tank is $15.00 less than it was this time last year

“Georgians felt some relief at the pumps this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Slow demand and the price of crude oil plunging into the low to mid $60 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2021, contributed to the decrease in gas prices.”

