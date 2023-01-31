Gas prices across Georgia have risen once again to an average of $3.39
According to a press release from AAA, over the last week the average price for a gallon of gas in the state of Georgia has risen 14 cents. This is 67 cents more than it was last month.
It now costs Georgia residents $50.85 on average to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. This is $3.00 more than it cost drivers to fill up last week.
“The rise in crude oil prices continues to be the major culprit for higher pump prices nationwide.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman, “Unfortunately, we cannot predict how high gas prices will rise this week.” Prices have also risen due to an increase in demand from 8.05 to 8.14 million barrels a day.
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $3.19 per gallon at the Shell located at 1400 N. Park St. There are 11 gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging from $3.24 and $3.34.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is two gas stations offering $3.29 per gallon located at 736 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway and 408 Rockmart Road. There are only five other gas stations that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.18 to $3.28
The lowest priced gas in Haralson County, according to GasBuddy, is $3.06 per gallon at the Corinth Quick Stop located at 7000 GA-120. There are 13 other gas stations in Haralson County that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.19 and 3.37
The national average has increased by nine cents this last week to $3.50. This rise in the national average is also due to the rise in crude oil price along with the increase in demand.
Although there are gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state and national average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton and Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy.
