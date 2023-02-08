Garry Robert Robinson of Bremen, age 71, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at a local healthcare facility. He was born, Mary 6, 1951 in Bremen, son of the late Jessie Robert and Katie Braswell Robinson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and Rilla Mae Robinson and Joe and Molly Braswell
Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Janice Wilson Robinson of Bremen; children, Scott and Beth Robinson of Panama City Beach, Florida and Angel and Rodney Burris of Connelly Springs, North Carolina; a grandson, Ty Robinson of Panama City Beach, Florida; and sisters, Janelle Peterson of Carrollton, Barbara Birge of Villa Rica and Pat Carden of Bremen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.