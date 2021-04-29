I love it when two diverse interests in my life come together. It’s happening more frequently these days; maybe because I am more aware or maybe because I am pursuing my interests often. I am developing in my practice journey friendships with two Canadian fiddlers — one from British Columbia (west coast) and one from the Niagara Lake area. Besides the fiddling part, we are exchanging cultural aspects of our lives.
While at the public library recently, I found a book entitled The Day the World Came to Town, 9-11 in Gander, Newfoundland. I checked it out and let it sit in my studio and didn’t start it. Then one day during our Zoom practice session, one of my Canadian fiddle friends mentioned the incident. I held up the library book and said, “Look here. I have this book.” (My interests — books and fiddling — met in a single encounter.)
Both immediately recognized it and told me more about the story. I must admit my knowledge of Canada is very slim. Limited to being able to find it on the map north of the United States. Naturally, I had to do some internet research after I read the book.
The amazing story told briefly is that on September 11, when the airspace over the United States was closed to all air traffic, 4,546 planes were in the air and instructed (a strong verb in aviation language) to land at a given airport. Little choice was involved. Air traffic controllers gave the instructions and pilots obeyed often with only minimal knowledge of current events.
Newfoundland is the northeasternmost landmass when planes are flying from Europe so flights were instructed to land at the airport in Gander, Newfoundland. Gander had once been a military airport of some note and so was uniquely equipped to handle the jumbo jets from Europe. In total 38 jets were grounded in Gander and all the passengers disembarked.
Gander is a town of 10,000 with very few resources. Yet the townspeople and businesses took in 7,000 strangers and bed, fed, clothed and entertained them for four days until air space in the United States was reopened. Jim Defede the author of the book interviewed 180 people and it is an intriguing story full of heartfelt emotions and genuine good deeds. The people of Gander literally took the sheets and blankets off their linen closet shelves to provide bedding. Strangers were ferried around town to homes for a shower and some quiet time. Churches opened their doors for meals, sleeping space and worship.
And the folks of Gander thought nothing of it. They figured it was the right thing to do and so they did it. This book has renewed my belief in humanity’s ability to be kind. When the chairman of Huge Boss clothing has to walk to Walmart to buy new underwear, there’s a leveling of the playing field (just one funny story out of many).
Everyone should read this book. I hope there’s a run on it at the library and Lisa has to develop a waiting list for it.
Now if the pandemic will go away, I want to visit Newfoundland, join in a boil-up, eat some roasted caribou and indulge in a cheesecake from the Crow’s Nest Cafe in Twillingate. They claim to have seven seasons there — one is called Ice Pack. I’ll probably avoid that time of year. I’ll have more about Newfoundland in a future column.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
