Villa Rica’s boys and girls will be at home on Friday against Chapel Hill. For the boys, Chapel Hill will enter the game with a 12-2 record, with their only losses being a five-point loss to Southwest DeKalb and an overtime loss to Fayette County.
Villa Rica has a 9-5 team that has shown grit throughout the season with several close losses.
As for the girls, Chapel Hill travels in with a 2-13 record taking on the 7-7 Lady Wildcats.
Carrollton’s girls and boys will also be at home on Friday. They face the South Paulding Spartans in region play.
The Lady Trojans suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday, but the Carrollton’s girls have the chance to get back on track as they face a 4-9 South Paulding team.
The boys game has the potential to be an exciting one. Both teams enter the matchup at one game under .500, and their scores from like opponents look very similar.
The Heard County Braves will travel to Bremen to take on the Blue Devils. Bremen’s boys are coming off a big win against their region rivals in Haralson County to improve to 5-7.
Heard County’s boys are 11-6 on the season, but they have yet to play a region game. As for the girls. Heard County shares a similar situation with their boys’ team with a 14-3 record and no region games, while Bremen’s girls, at 7-6, are returning from a tough region loss to Haralson County.
Bowdon’s boys and girls travel to Gordon Lee tonight. Bowdon’s girls have faced their share of adversity this season, as they come into the matchup at 1-9 on the season, while their opponent has fared better at 9-8.
The boys game has the potential to be a close one. Gordon Lee is 9-6, and Bowdon is 9-4, though the Red Devils have scored more points on average against common opponents.
Haralson County will travel to Callaway to take on the Cavaliers.
Haralson’s boys, at 4-10, are coming off a tough region loss to their rivals from Bremen, and they will face a talented Callaway team with a record of 9-4. Haralson’s girls, now at 5-5, are coming off a big win against Bremen. They will also have a challenge going against a 9-3 Callaway girls team.
Temple will play at home this Friday against Oak Mountain. Temple’s boys are one game over .500 at 7-6 after a loss to Callaway, but they have a chance to get back on track against a 3-6 Oak Mountain team. Temple’s girls, now at 3-8 after their loss against Callaway, will also look to rebound against Oak Mountain.
The Central Lions will play at home on Friday against Heritage. Central’s boys are now 10-5 on the season following a close win over Cedartown, and they will look to continue a 4 game winning streak against the 8-6 Heritage Generals. Central’s girls are now 7-8 after a dominant win over a struggling Cedartown team. They will have a challenge against the 11-4 Heritage Lady Generals.
Mt.Zion will play at home against Dalton Academy on Saturday. Mt.Zion’s girls will look to continue a successful 13-5 season against a Dalton Academy team without a win on the season. Mt. Zion’s boys, who have struggled a bit this season at 4-12, will also look to pick up a win against a winless Dalton Academy team.
