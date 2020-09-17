Bremen High School Football: Football season has started in Bremen! The Bremen varsity football team’s season has started off in fantastic fashion. On Friday, Sept. 4, Bremen defeated Landmark Christian 38-0. Then Bremen made Red Devils blue by blasting their local rivals from Bowdon by a score of 59-22. It was a great return of high school football. The band along with BHS cheerleaders had a fantastic halftime performance. It was a great night.
• Bremen High School Volleyball: The Bremen High School varsity volleyball team was defeated last week in two in a tri-match with 6-A schools Paulding County and Sprayberry. The Varsity competes Tuesday with area rival Haralson County in Tallapoosa. The junior varsity team remained undefeated with their defeat of Paulding County last week.
• Bremen High School Softball: Bremen High School Softball lost to 6-A Newnan High School but bounced back Saturday with two wins vs Collins Hill 6-5 and Columbus 9-2. The junior varsity team defeated Carrollton in a doubleheader by scores of 13-2 and 9-0.
• Bremen High School Cross Country: Our boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Carrollton Orthopedic Meet this past Saturday. They competed against 23 schools in classifications ranging from 1-A to 4-A. Our girls finished seventh and our boys ninth.
Coming up this week
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Bremen Middle School football vs Carrollton at Bremen High School
5:30 p.m. — varsity softball at Haralson County
5:30 p.m. — junior varsity/varsity volleyball at South Paulding High School
Friday
7:30 p.m. — varsity football at Pepperell High School
Saturday
T.B.A. — varsity volleyball at Carrollton
11 a.m. — varsity softball vs. Carrollton
3 p.m. — varsity softball vs. Oconee County
