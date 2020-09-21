Bremen High School football suffered the first defeat of the season on Saturday night versus the Pepperell Dragons. The team will be back in action versus Top 5 Rabun County at home.
Bremen High School varsity volleyball team defeated Pepperell and area foe Haralson County early last week. The lady Blue Devils fell to 6-A opponents South Paulding and Chapel Hill later in the week. Our junior varsity team had remained undefeated by beating South Paulding and Haralson County.
Bremen High School softball lost to region foe Heard County last Tuesday. Inclement weather postponed or cancelled remaining games from last week. The junior varsity team split a doubleheader contest with Newnan last Monday.
Bremen High School cross country raced the trails and hills at Sweetwater Creek on Tuesday. Carl Spivey placed first with a time of 17:53. Boys team placed first. Ella Sweatt won the girls race & the girls team placed first with a perfect score of 15.
Upcoming:
Thursday:
5:30 p.m. – Varsity softball versus Callaway
5 p.m. - Junior varsity/Varsity volleyball versus Rockmart High School
Friday :
7:30 p.m. - Varsity football versus Rabun County High School
Saturday:
8 a.m. - Cross country at Hobbs Farm-Carrollton
11 a.m. - Varsity softball at Haralson County
