BHS Football: BHS football traveled to Rome, Georgia, to play a difficult opponent in the Darlington Tigers. It was a back and forth affair with Bremen denying a 2-point attempt to hold on to the hard fought win 21-20. BHS football is off this week and then region play starts next Friday on Oct. 30.
BHS Volleyball: BHS Varsity Volleyball entered the double elimination area tournament last Thursday as the #2 seed. After defeating the Pepperrell Dragons in the first round, they then started a marathon day on Saturday.
Defeating Model in the morning, they were defeated in the next round by #1 seed Armuchee. Bremen went on to defeat Model again, before facing Armuchee again in the championship. The ladies then managed to defeat Armuchee twice in a row to bring home the trophy for the second time in four years.
Three players (Kyleigh Morris, Jenna Langley, and Madison Stidum) were named on the all area team. They took on Chattooga Wednesday at home in the first round of the playoffs.
BHS Softball: BHS softball entered the region tournament as the #2 seed. After defeating Haralson County 5-3 in the first round, they avenged two regular season losses and claimed the region championship by defeating Heard County in a close 3-2 ballgame.
Bremen then defeated Rabun County in the first round of state on Monday by scores of 8-0 and 13-2. They will play in the second round at home vs. Chattooga today.
Coming up
Thursday
5 p.m. & 7 p.m. — Second Round Softball vs. Chattooga at Bremen High School
7 p.m. Band Exhibition
Friday
5 p.m. Game 3 if needed — Softball Football open
Saturday
If necessary — Second Round Volleyball at Bremen High School
