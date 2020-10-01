BHS Football: What a night on Friday. Top-five-opponent Rabun County visited Bremen. It was a high paced, back and forth affair with the Blue Devils coming out on the short end of the stick 48-34. It was a great effort by coaches and players.
BHS Volleyball: Varsity Volleyball team defeated area foes Coosa and Temple last week in a tri-match. They then proceeded to take down Rockmart on Thursday sweeping them three sets to none. Bremen is now tied for second in the area two weeks from the post season. Big area games are ahead! The Junior Varsity team remained undefeated with victories over Coosa, Temple, and Rockmart last week.
BHS Softball: Softball won two out of the three games played this week. Following a Monday loss to Rockmart, they bounced back with two region wins against Callaway and Haralson County. The Regular season has two more weeks with one region game left against Temple along with some non region competition.
BHS Cross Country: Cross Country raced at Heard County on Wednesday. The girls team placed first with seven medaling out of top 10. The boys team also placed first with seven medaling out of top 10. Chloe Smith won the girls race and Carl Spivey won the boys.
Coming up
Thursday
5:30 p.m. - BMS Football versus Central at Bremen High School
5:30 p.m. - Varsity Softball versus Callaway
5:30 p.m. — Junior Varsity Football at Bowdon High School
Friday
7:30 p.m. — Varsity Football versus Jackson High School
Saturday
11:00 a.m. — Varsity Softball versus Carrollton
3:00 p.m. — Varsity Softball versus TBA
Times and dates could change
