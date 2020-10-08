Last week in review
Bremen High School Football: Homecoming in Bremen! Does it get any better? After a parade and the crowning of the Homecoming queen, Bremen football defeated a very talented Jackson team 31-22. Brooks Hardie, Tucker Hendrix, and Dillon McCoy all scored touchdowns, while Brody Derringer kicked a 42-yard field goal. Bremen Varsity will enjoy a well deserved off week this week. Also the Junior Varsity defeated Bowdon 14-0 on Thursday night to run their record to 2 -0
BHS Volleyball: The varsity volleyball team defeated area foes Model and Heard County in straight sets last Tuesday. Thursday the team defeated Pepperell and Cherokee County in two sets while narrowly falling to Cartersville two sets to one, losing the last set 15-13. One more week of regular season play and then the area tournament for playoff seeding.
BHS Softball: The softball team defeated Cedartown on Monday 10-1. Region foe Temple was Tuesday night with the Lady Devils won both games of the double header by scores 10-1 and 15-0 on senior night. Bremen then split a doubleheader on Saturday against the Carrollton Trojans. One more week before the region tournament at Heard County.
BHS Cross Country: Cross country runners competed in the Alexander/Asics Invitational at Chattahoochee Hills Event. Carl Spivey placed third in the 1A-3A race out of 158 runners with a time of 16:47! The boy’s team placed seventh out 23. Chloe Smith won the girl’s race and Carl Spivey won the boy’s.
Coming up
Saturday
7:30 am
Cross country
@ Atlanta Classic
