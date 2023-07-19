Fred Clinton Koone Jr. passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born in Lagrange, Georgia, June 9, 1946 to Elizabeth ‘Veal’ Lowrey and the late Fred Clinton Koone, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Mary Janice Mangham Koone; and brother, Kenny Koone.
He is Survived by his daughter, Jacey & Eddy Williams of Bowdon; sister, Angie Cummins; grandchildren, Austin Touchstone, Dustin Touchstone, Morgan Eason, and Ansley Friese; and 5 great-grandchildren.
