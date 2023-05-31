Francis Eugene “Gene” Broadstreet II passed away Friday, May 26, 2023.
Born in South Bend, Indiana, on October 27, 1954, he was the son of Joretta Hook Broadstreet and the late Francis Eugene Broadstreet, Sr.
In addition to his father, Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Broadstreet and his step-daughter, Johnette.
A 1974 graduate of Haralson County High School, Gene went on to work in industrial construction as a pipe fitter. Overcoming many health issues, he was a hard worker who spent many of his employment years working on nuclear power plants. His leisure time was filled with listening to classic rock and roll music and watching auto racing. Gene also enjoyed fishing and watching football.. His passion, however, was spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Jodie Broadstreet of Bremen; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Laura and Charlie Nave of Temple and Lisa and Frank Barton of Irmo, South Carolina; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Gregg and Gloria Broadstreet of Rincon and Gary and Gina Broadstreet of Buchanan. Also surviving are his nephews: Brad (Christina) Broadstreet, Joseph (Ashley) Broadstreet, Christopher (Dayna) Broadstreet, Thomas Yates, and Chris Nave; and his nieces: Angela (Marcus) Head, Taylor (Zach) Breazeale, and Michelle (Robert) DeSauntel, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Gene Broadstreet will be conducted on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until the service hour.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Broadstreet family.
