After the release of “The Yes Album” in February 1971, English rock band Yes toured with fellow English act Jethro Tull, then riding the crest of success with the hugely successful album “Aqualung,” released exactly a month later. Once Yes procured American act Iron Butterfly’s sound system for touring, the band raised its live performance game substantially.
During the tour, Yes guitarist Steve Howe and keyboardist Tony Kaye began have interpersonal issues. Howe and singer Jon Anderson were writing new material all the while and felt they were improving their compositional skills. They were becoming disenchanted that Kaye was not generating the accompaniment sounds they sought. He was viewed by them as stifling the growth they were experiencing by not sharing their level of interest in the new material.
“We would try to encourage him to get more stuff and make more sounds,” says Howe in an interview from the “Classic Artists: Yes” documentary from 2006. “We were obviously going and Tony wasn’t coming with us.”
“It’s not personal, it’s business,” Anderson adds.
This led to the group pursuing keyboardist Rick Wakeman, then of the group The Strawbs, a British folk rock act they had seen while on tour. Howe recognized Wakeman as a virtuoso who could fit the bill of fleshing out the writing he and Anderson had been doing on tour. Bassist Chris Squire was dispatched to negotiate a pairing of Wakeman with the group. At first, Wakeman said he was not interested. He had seen Yes and found their stage presence, instrumentation, and general approach contrary to what had become more commonplace in the rock genre, leaving him with the impression that they were “odd.” Squire persisted, and eventually Wakeman relented, agreeing to meet up with the others.
“In the first two or three rehearsals, we basically put ‘Roundabout’ together, ‘Heart of the Sunrise’...and it was amazing,” recalls Wakeman.
Wakeman not only increased the variety of sounds the group could utilize, adding his own exceptional performance skills, but he also suggested recapitulation as a possible element in the arrangement of their songs. Wakeman’s influence can clearly be heard on “Fragile,” his first recording with the band, which was released on Nov. 26, 1971.
The record went on to sell over two million copies. The leadoff track on side one, “Roundabout,” was released as a single on Jan. 4, 1972. It reached number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart and made Yes a household name.
The song begins with a guitar swell that ends with a string harmonic and fingerstyle lick that has since become ubiquitous on classic rock radio, though the song is a cornerstone of what became known as progressive rock, a style which emphasizes long instrumental passages, changes in time signatures and thematic lyrical subjects. In its full length album version — which lasts over eight minutes — Wakeman’s idea of recapitulation occurs after the main verses with their syncopated, strangely funky riffs juxtaposing Squire’s percolating bass and percussionist Bill Bruford’s adventurous drumming with uniqe and creative fills throughout all of it. It is a song with such a unique sound even to this day, that it demands the attention of the listener.
In the middle of the album, “Long Distance Runaround” strikes a balance between the introspective nature of the beginning and endpoints of the record. It showcases Howe’s melding of classical, jazz, and country-tinged influences into one approach that was unlike any other of the time. It also separated the other instrumentalists in the mix, allowing space during the verses to require the listener to devote greater focus and attention. An oddly catchy song, it sounds like it could be a hit single on another planet.
“Heart of the Sunrise”, the song that majestically closes “Fragile,” is easily my favorite song on the album, and probably my favorite of all Yes songs. It begins with a syncopated, gnarly interplay between the instrumentalists only to give way to quiet passages which feature a majestic, soaring vocal performance from Anderson. Every time I hear it, I am always spellbound by its incredible beauty.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.