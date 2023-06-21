Haralson County has a new Marshal in town. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 the Haralson County Board of Commissioners elected Drew Fowler, as the new County Marshal.
“I feel pretty good about this [position],” said Fowler. “I feel like if you start with a lot of stuff built up then you start worrying about health concerns. We’re in a time of day where we need to be worried about health concerns.”
Fowler’s duties will include enforcing county ordinances, such as raw sewage with the health department, overseeing proper permits for business and ensuring these businesses pay their permits, as well as condemned buildings.
With county issues such as raw sewage dumped around and polluted water from tires and mosquitoes can affect not only adults but as well as children. As Marshal, he will implement improvements to help turn the county’s well-being around.
“Within the first few months I am kind of going to stand in and let things run as is,” said Fowler. “I am going to see what works and what doesn’t work then I’ll make some adjustments.”
Fowler said he is beginning this position with a positive attitude, prepared to show Haralson County what he is capable of and how his efforts will improve the community.
