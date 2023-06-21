DREW FOWLER

Drew Fowler

Haralson County has a new Marshal in town. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 the Haralson County Board of Commissioners elected Drew Fowler, as the new County Marshal.

“I feel pretty good about this [position],” said Fowler. “I feel like if you start with a lot of stuff built up then you start worrying about health concerns. We’re in a time of day where we need to be worried about health concerns.”