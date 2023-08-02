Marshal Drew Fowler’s title has been expanded to include Animal Director of Haralson County Animal Control.
The Haralson County Board of Commissioners announced his new position at their Tuesday night meeting. As of July 31, 2023, Fowler has relocated his office to the animal control facility, combining his roles as Marshal and Director in efforts of improving the quality of care of the animals.
Currently, animal control actively seeks additional assistance from other locations with mandated officers when canines may attack individuals.
“This is going to help in a lot of different ways,” said Chairman, Ronnie Ridley.
Fowler’s official duties will assist in providing the county with a safer environment for both the animals and Haralson county residents. Debra Berger, state director for the Georgia Humane Society of the United States, educated Fowler on the lack of laws in the state and presented a petition to assist in the state’s fight to combat illegal gang cockfighting.
“Yesterday she began sending me programs that may be beneficial to the animals of Haralson county and their owners,” said Fowler. “It will help aid citizens in financial crises and allow us to provide food to animals at no cost to the citizens.”
Experience training his prior K-9 partner in a Metro Atlanta agency will also aid in his new task as director.
“[Positive reinforcement techniques] are the modern way of training and operating as a K-9 team in the state,” said Fowler. “I myself have rescued an animal from the shelter, Carroll County to be exact in the last four years.”
Courses directly from the Georgia Humane Society are also being considered in the coming months efforts to further educate not only animal control officers but all law enforcement officials as a whole. In addition, post-training credits will be offered at no cost to taxpayers.
Fowler is also discovering new methods to get the community involved, such as partnering with the local Haralson chapter of Future Farmers of America to volunteer time with the animals.
Hours and days of operation will possibly be extended to focus time and resources on rescues and fosters who need to be placed in loving homes.
“We are welcoming the community to include animal rescues new and old to continue to support the Haralson County Animal Shelter just as we have before,” said Fowler. “We’re in this together in every way, and as Coretta Scott King said, ‘the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.