WGTC names four GOAL finalists

West Georgia Technical College recently announced that four students have been named GOAL finalists.The program honors excellence in academics and leadership. Pictured, from left, are Abby House, Whitesburg; Erica Brewer, Carrollton; and Morgan Whipple, Carrollton. Not pictured is Melinda White, Waco.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON

Four West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) students have been selected as finalists in the college’s annual Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) competition. The finalists are Erica Brewer of Carrollton, an engineering student nominated by Luis Acevado; Abby House of Whitesburg, a medical laboratory technology student nominated by Dr. Phyllis Ingham; Morgan Whipple of Carrollton, a nursing student nominated by Mary Brake; and Melinda White of Waco, a nursing student nominated by Tanya Byrd-Johnson.

