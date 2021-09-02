Two Tallapoosa City Council seats were open for qualifiers in August and four people qualified for the election. Both incumbents will face an opponent on Nov. 2.
Incumbent Councilman Dan Pope and Steven Bullock are vying for Council Post 1 and Incumbent Councilman Raymond Ballew will face Jon Ellis for Council Post 2.
Pope and Bullock
Pope, 66, has served on the City Council for 16 years and each of those years has taken three classes a year about working in city government, including subjects like taxation and tourism, he said. Besides that experience, he has years of listening to the constituents and what they want, Pope said.
“The city of Tallapoosa residents is about 45% senior citizen, so it’s important to me to try to keep the taxes as low as possible for that group of people,” Pope said, adding, “There has to be a balance between the other things we need and the services we provide.”
Bullock, 49, doesn’t have experience as an elected official, he said, but he does have experience listening to people. Both as a business owner at Second Chance Detail and in his military career, he has to be approachable and Bullock said he will be that way for constituents, too, 24/7.
Bullock decided to run for City Council after seeing Tallapoosa left behind while Bremen continued to grow. He said the empty commercial buildings and homelessness in the community concern him.
“I just don’t think Tallapoosa is progressing,” Bullock said, adding that he doesn’t understand why.
Still, he’s ready to do what he can to change that, Bullock said.
One thing he’d like to try is beautifying the city, paying particular attention to the entry points into town as well as assuring that the city has the proper infrastructure in place for residents and businesses, Bullock said.
Pope said he would like to remain in office to see through some of the projects that the Council has already started, and he also has some plans for future projects — including adding classrooms at the city’s Fine Arts building for use for adult education, art exhibits or other purposes. There is grant money available for such projects, Pope said.
In addition, he said the city has recently contacted some businesses about settling at the Tallapoosa exit on Interstate-20 and will continue to try to bring in new business.
“We need to work on our downtown, too,” Pope said. “We need to work on our existing business, you know, help them.”
He noted that the city was able to woo Honda in part with tax abatements and now the company is paying taxes and providing hundreds of jobs for local residents.
Ballew and Ellis
Attempts to reach Ellis for comment for this article were unsuccessful. According to his qualifying forms, he is an electrical contractor and the pastor of The Refuge Ministries of West Georgia. He has lived in Haralson County for all his 47 years, 15 of them in Tallapoosa.
Ballew will finish his first term as councilman this year. He is a retired law enforcement officer, having served his entire career in the city of Tallapoosa.
Police work can be a political career, and politics has always interested him, Ballew said.
“I was already associated with it for 40 years … with City Hall and the Council,” Ballew said. “I just decided to get into it.”
His time in law enforcement taught him to deal with all kinds of people, which he believes helps make him a better councilman, Ballew said. It also introduced him to people all over the city, he added.
Like the other candidates Ballew wants to draw business to the community, both at the interstate and to the downtown area.
“We’ve got to get businesses here in order for people to stay here,” Ballew said. “We’ve got so many empty buildings that businesses could go in, but they’re just not there.”
You can’t ask people to shop local if there’s nothing here, he said.
Beginning on Tuesday next week, qualifying will open for the remaining two years of former Councilwoman Jacqueline Roberts term on Council Post 3. Roberts resigned her seat on the City Council to run for mayor of Tallapoosa.
Qualifiers will need to pay a $108 fee to run for the office. Qualifying will continue through Friday, Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.
All three posts will be included on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Post 1
Dan Pope — incumbent
Age: 66
Address: 170 White Street
Occupation: retired educator
Education: two years in Career and Technical education at Georgia State, Georgia Southern and University of West Georgia
Political experience: 16 years as Tallapoosa City councilman
Spouse: Jane Pope
Steven Bullock
Age: 49
Address: 125 E. Mill Street
Occupation: U.S. Army
Education: two years technical school HVAC refrigeration, working on BS at Ashford University
Political experience: none
Spouse: Melissa Candida Bullock
Post 2
Jon Ellis
Age: 47
Address: 30 White Rock Drive
Occupation: Electrical contractor and pastor at The Refuge Ministries of West Georgia
Raymond Ballew — incumbent
Age: 70
Address: 61 Sharon Lane
Occupation: retired law enforcement officer
Education: West Haralson High School, Police Academy
Political experience: four years as Tallapoosa City councilman
Spouse: Sharon Ballew
