Rush, Toronto, Canada’s most celebrated Rock trio, released their ninth studio album entitled “Signals” on September 9, 1982. It was the successor to their heralded February 12, 1981 release, “Moving Pictures”, the album that catapulted them to stardom some 18 months prior. That album remains their best-known record due to its first side becoming a staple set of songs that would be heard on Album-Oriented Radio (A.O.R.) stations for the next decade. Those same songs remain features of terrestrial and satellite radio stations to this day. The songs, “Tom Sawyer”, “Red Barchetta”, “YYZ”, and “Limelight” are probably the band’s most famous songs for good reason. They had been building their fanbase for seven years and had moved from Hard Rock to Progressive Rock.
The fact that Rush had remained a trio despite its increased instrumentation to include keyboards is still impressive, especially since it was bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee who assumed the responsibility of playing them. Guitarist Alex Lifeson, a boyhood friend of Lee’s had expanded his skills beyond the electric guitar to include nylon string classical guitar along with the usual compliment of steel stringed acoustic guitars. Their drummer, Neil Peart, firmly established himself as a hero of young Rock drummers with his metronomic stamina and incredible execution of his double bass drum kit. To this day, “Tom Sawyer” is regarded as a defining moment for drum excellence. Few professional players will attempt it.
After releasing their second double live vinyl album, “Exit...Stage Left” in October 29,1981, the group began working on “Signals” in April through July of 1982 at Le Studio in Morin Heights, Ontario, the same studio where they had recorded “Moving Pictures” with their longtime producer Terry Brown. They could have stuck with the formula of that record as it had reached number three on the Billboard 200 list, their highest-charting album of their career at that time. Because they had always been growth-oriented with their compositions, they instead decided to incorporate stylistic motifs from Reggae and Ska, musical styles that they had picked up from English bands like The Police and The English Beat. They had already signaled this direction on “Vital Signs”, the closing track on “Moving Pictures”, which featured a Reggae guitar arrangement from Lifeson.
These musical influences proved to be a catalyst for two specific songs on “Signals,” including its first single, “New World Man,” which was released weeks ahead of the album. The tonal variations on Peart’s toms and snare drum, the placement of the beat, and both the verses and bridge of the song demonstrate the band’s new approach. Lifeson plays slashing half-time chords against Lee’s propulsive but melodically percolating bass line. This gives way to a cyclically-accelerated interplay of the same guitar and bass notes in a Rock-style tempo, returning to the half-time Ska feel of the song’s pre-chorus. The song is Rush’s highest-charting single of their career, reaching 21 on the Billboard Singles chart late in the fall.
Even so, I believe the album’s best song is its opening track: “Subdivisions.” The song, which has a time signature that, according to Peart’s studio notes written in September of 1981, alternates between 7/8 and 3/4. Few Rock songs accurately marry music and lyrics as this song does, demonstrating the divisions between notes as well as people the notes represent. Lee’s prominent keyboards introducing the song were then heard by many long-term Rush fans as heretical elements, interfering with what had always been known as a guitar/bass/drums-dominated group. However, the syncopated entrance of Peart’s crisp and full drums with Lifeson’s modulating guitar chords pushes the song’s beginning lines, a miniature overture to the song’s lyrics about alienation and identity within the suburbs of the Western World.
“Any escape might help to smooth/The unattractive truth/But the suburbs have no charms to smooth/The restless dreams of youth,” sings Lee. The song encapsulates the experience of listeners around the world, and is therefore an anthem that remains incredibly accurate four decades after its social criticism was first heard. It is so powerfully-executed, that whenever I hear it, I am moved by its grandeur.
