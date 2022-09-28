Rush, Toronto, Canada’s most celebrated Rock trio, released their ninth studio album entitled “Signals” on September 9, 1982. It was the successor to their heralded February 12, 1981 release, “Moving Pictures”, the album that catapulted them to stardom some 18 months prior. That album remains their best-known record due to its first side becoming a staple set of songs that would be heard on Album-Oriented Radio (A.O.R.) stations for the next decade. Those same songs remain features of terrestrial and satellite radio stations to this day. The songs, “Tom Sawyer”, “Red Barchetta”, “YYZ”, and “Limelight” are probably the band’s most famous songs for good reason. They had been building their fanbase for seven years and had moved from Hard Rock to Progressive Rock.

The fact that Rush had remained a trio despite its increased instrumentation to include keyboards is still impressive, especially since it was bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee who assumed the responsibility of playing them. Guitarist Alex Lifeson, a boyhood friend of Lee’s had expanded his skills beyond the electric guitar to include nylon string classical guitar along with the usual compliment of steel stringed acoustic guitars. Their drummer, Neil Peart, firmly established himself as a hero of young Rock drummers with his metronomic stamina and incredible execution of his double bass drum kit. To this day, “Tom Sawyer” is regarded as a defining moment for drum excellence. Few professional players will attempt it.

