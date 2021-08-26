My family and I had Chinese food for my birthday celebration. As we were finishing our meal, the wait staff brought our fortune cookies and wished us a good afternoon. You have to read the fortune in a fortune cookie, it’s the best way to end the meal. I don’t appreciate the calories in a fortune cookie so I read the fortune and leave the cookie.
On this day, the fortunes seemed appropriate. Often the slips of papers that are laid on and folded into the cookie while it’s hot, aren’t fortunes as much as advice or truisms. But these were fortunes. Unfortunately, while I collected the slips of paper, I didn’t write on them which fortune went with each family member.
The fortunes were:
Next summer, you will dance to a different beat.
Your respect for others will be your ticket to success.
You will inherit an unexpected sum of money within the year.
A bold and dashing adventure is in your future within a year.
Who wouldn’t want to lay claim to those fortunes? The other two apparently did not appeal to me because I didn’t keep them.
So I got to thinking, who invented the fortune cookie? It probably will not surprise you to learn that you cannot find a fortune cookie in a restaurant in China. Fortune cookies are a strictly American invention which has been exported to other countries but not China.
The origin of the humble (only 28 calories per cookie) but ubiquitous cookie is surrounded by mystery. The first fortune cookie appeared in San Francisco in the early 1900s perhaps as thank you notes for the customers. Makoto Hagiwara, the manager of the Japanese Tea Gardens is credited with the invention which is similar to a Japanese rice wafer. Further south in Los Angeles, a Chinese immigrant handed out cookies with scriptures inside.
In 1983, the San Francisco Court of Historical Review held a mock trial to settle the issue once and for all. While not legally binding this “court” ruled for the San Francisco origin story.
Other possible origins appear due to the tradition of fortunes written on slips of paper found in Japanese Buddhist temples. The legend told to Chinese children recounts how, in the 14th century, the Chinese threw off their Mongol oppressors by hiding messages in Mooncakes (which the Mongols did not like to eat).
Author Jennifer 8. Lee says of the fortune cookie, “It’s a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside a cookie.” It’s been said the Japanese invented the fortune cookie, the Chinese advertised it, and the Americans tasted it.”
If you’ve wondered how they put the paper in fortune cookies, here’s the answer. The cookies are baked as round flat discs and while still hot the paper slip is laid down and the cookie is folded. As the fortune cookies cool, they harden into shape.
The Wonton Food Company database stores approximately 15,000 fortunes. For many years, Donald Lau was the only writer. In an interview he said, “Our only hope is that it leaves you happy. It’s a fun way to share Chinese wisdom and bring a happy ending to a meal.”
You may have heard that for added humor you can add “in bed” to the end of a fortune. It’s amazing how often that two word addition increases the laughter around the table. For example, Next summer, you will dance to a different beat in bed. Or You will inherit an unexpected sum of money within the year in bed.
A second corruption of the fortunes is to add “But at what cost?” Try one or the other the next time you eat Chinese food.
The Wonton Food Company, the largest manufacturer of fortune cookies makes 4 million daily. That’s a lot of little slips of wisdom moving across the nation. Findanyanswer.com reports the average annual income of a fortune cookie writer is between $40,000 and $80,000. I’m not ready to believe that figure. If it’s true, I want that job.
Fortunes fall into three categories: predictions about the future, quotes and truisms. They are frequently rewritten Chinese proverbs since the original translation often doesn’t make sense to American minds. Fortunes take on the wording of horoscopes without the zodiac signs attached. The short (10-15 words) are a perfect balance between vagueness and specificity.
I found a fortune cookie generator site online. With the click of your mouse you can get a fortune. This was the one I found most meaningful. “You will learn from your mistakes; you will learn a lot today.”
ILLFortune, a company based in the California Bay Area has created a new twist on fortune cookies because “we live in the real world” — as stated on the box (which, of course, looks like a big Chinese takeout container). While the cookies look and taste like usual fortune cookies, these are for the brave. Inside are snarky and sarcastic sayings designed to prank your friends. Examples include:”Don’t get on that plane.” And “A turkey is not meant to be consumed in one sitting. Fatty.” The box of 20 cookies retails for $15.
Wonder if ILLFortune needs a fortune writer? I could be snarky and sarcastic if the pay was good.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
