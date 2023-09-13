Who knew not far from the city limits of Louisville there is a Giant Forest with forest Giants? Not me. Until Saturday when I was privileged to spend the afternoon walking around the giant forest and among the forest giants. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Center protects over 16,000 acres of forest and prairie land. It boasts of 3 million trees, 2100 plus wildlife species and a 600 acre arboretum.
We joined folks on the trail taking advantage of the cooler, though not quite yet fall like, temperatures. The walkers were diverse in demographics — older couples strolling hand in hand, young families keeping up with toddlers and young adults in mixed groups. Why is it that folks walking a trail appear friendlier than folks on a city street? Most everyone we met smiled, and spoke to us.
Especially charming was a young family with a little girl who was overheard to ask, “How many more hours?” Then at the next sighting of the forest giants, she quickly scamped off to explore. Jumping from rock to rock engaged the children in a range of ages. Some were nearly teenagers; others not much taller than the rocks they climbed on. What is it about rocks that intrigues humans?
The forest giants? I’m glad you asked. In 2020 Danish artist, Thomas Dambo constructed three giant sculptures using recycled wood from the area. The three giants are Mama Loumari, and her children, Little Nis and Little Elina. Mama Loumari is currently still growing her third child and rests in full repose with her expression similar to any mother in waiting. The Giant walking trail, approximately two miles round trip, is a hilly walk but parking is available near each sculpture.
Watching the reactions of children and adults alike was amusing. While climbing the structures is discouraged, viewers are invited to take photos, give gentle pats on the lower sections. It’s difficult to estimate how large these giants are. Each is constructed with small pieces of wood and sticks. Mama Loumari’s hair of made of sticks, noted the same small girl who asked how many more hours. The ponds, bridges, decks and walking trails provided me with the dose of nature I have been needing lately.
After our walk, we visited the gift shop and after a search of the entire gift shop the clerk found my favorite souvenir — a medallion for my walking stick. Then it was time for refreshment. Issac’s Cafe housed within the gift shop offers a simple menu with ingredients sourced (as much as possible) from the on site Edible Garden. We enjoyed a Roasted Root Wrap and the Nutty Bird sandwich, a large turkey sandwich with bacon, tomato, greens and sunflower seeds served on two toned bread. Both were excellent. After consideration and some thought, we decided food prepared by others, when we are physically tired, tastes better.
I made a quick run through of the children’s play space. Trees, rocks, and hills provided youngsters with open-ended, physically challenging and unstructured play opportunities. This playground did not have typical slides, swings and climbing walls. Bare dirt hills, rocks, longs, chunks of wood spread over the 10 acres. As a early childhood education teacher, this area spoke to my heart.
Our energy tanked so we didn’t visit the Edible Garden, the Sensory Garden or the Art Barn. Maybe another trip. Personally, I found this spot to be a highlight for a trip to Louisville. Better than Churchill Downs, and the Slugger Museum. If you plan a trip to Louisville, Bernheim Forest is a must see.
