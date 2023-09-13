Who knew not far from the city limits of Louisville there is a Giant Forest with forest Giants? Not me. Until Saturday when I was privileged to spend the afternoon walking around the giant forest and among the forest giants. Bernheim Arboretum and Research Center protects over 16,000 acres of forest and prairie land. It boasts of 3 million trees, 2100 plus wildlife species and a 600 acre arboretum.

We joined folks on the trail taking advantage of the cooler, though not quite yet fall like, temperatures. The walkers were diverse in demographics — older couples strolling hand in hand, young families keeping up with toddlers and young adults in mixed groups. Why is it that folks walking a trail appear friendlier than folks on a city street? Most everyone we met smiled, and spoke to us.