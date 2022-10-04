A former UWG standout continues to turn heads in minor league baseball, as Cade Marlowe was honored this past week by the Seattle Mariners organization with the Edgar Martinez Dominate the Zone Hitter Award for his efforts in the 2022 season.

Marlowe, 25, hit .289 this season in 133 combined games with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers and the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He became one of three players in the minor leagues to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in back-to-back seasons, hitting 23 home runs and stealing 42 bases on the year.

