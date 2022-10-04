A former UWG standout continues to turn heads in minor league baseball, as Cade Marlowe was honored this past week by the Seattle Mariners organization with the Edgar Martinez Dominate the Zone Hitter Award for his efforts in the 2022 season.
Marlowe, 25, hit .289 this season in 133 combined games with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers and the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He became one of three players in the minor leagues to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in back-to-back seasons, hitting 23 home runs and stealing 42 bases on the year.
He also drove in 102 runs and is the only minor leaguer to have 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons. His 209 RBI over the past two years leads all minor league players.
Marlowe was ranked third in stolen bases and fourth in RBI among Texas League Double-A players this season. He was named Texas League Player of the Week for his .480 batting average from September 5-11, hitting six home runs, driving in 11 runs and also scoring 11 runs.
Marlowe was drafted in the 20th round by the Mariners in 2019 after a stellar career at UWG. He has hit .285 in his three-year MiLB carere, belting 52 home runs, 62 doubles, and 18 triples while driving in 239 runs. He is currently ranked 22nd among prospects in the Mariners Organization by MLB Pipeline.
