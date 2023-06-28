Two former Haralson County Jailers were prosecuted from 2021 charges.
The case began shortly after Sheriff Stacey Williams took office, when it was revealed that two detention officers, several outside contacts, and two inmates were illegally smuggling in contraband, including drugs, into the Haralson County Detention Center.
The investigation was conducted by Captain Edwin Ivey, Investigator Heather Mecillas, and two Detention Division Sergeants, Heather Browning and Callie Chambers.
According to the release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, warrants were secured against 11 individuals including the Detention Officers. One had quit before being charged while the other was fired and charged. The two have now been sentenced and are serving time for their actions.
On June 14, 2023, Sonja Jean Goodin pleaded guilty to one count of Violation of Office and one count of Procuring Tobacco Products for Inmates. She was sentenced to five years, serving one in prison and the remaining four on probation.
A few days later on June 26, 2023, Brandy Joelle Guthrie pleaded guilty to one count of Violation of Oath of Office and one count of Procuring Tobacco for Inmates. She was also sentenced to five years, serving one in prison and the remaining four on probation. {/span}
“I am proud of the work put in by those at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult case,” Williams said in the release. “Within weeks of me taking office, the information that started this case came to light, and the investigation was started. “I said it then, and I say it now, those who conspire and attempt these criminal acts will be charged and prosecuted. This administration and our employees will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism. I would like to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their work to prosecute the individuals involved in this case.”
