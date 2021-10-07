I was 11 years old when I bought “4,” Foreigner’s fourth album, with my own money. I had liked the band’s previous hit singles, and it was the first record I decided that I liked on its own merits, not as a suggestion from friends, my parents, or my influential older cousins in Illinois and Tennessee. This was also album that made me a record collector.
Foreigner, a British-American Rock Band, released “4” on July 2, 1981. It marked a turning point for the group as it eventually became the biggest album of Foreigner’s career, selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. The band toured for more than a year behind the album, and it remained the number one seller for 10 weeks on the Billboard 200 Chart.
Foreigner was started by British guitarist/keyboardist Mick Jones (Spooky Tooth, The Leslie West Band). He recruited former Black Sheep singer, Lou Gramm, an American, to be the lead vocalist. The band’s first album, 1977’s “Foreigner” yielded three hit singles, “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “Long, Long Way from Home.” The sophomore album, 1978’s “Double Vision,” produced three more hit singles including its title track, the Beatle-esque “Blue Morning, Blue Day” and one of it biggest guitar-oriented hits, “Hot Blooded.” Its third album, 1979’s “Head Games,” had only two hits, “Dirty White Boy” and the title track, neither of which cracked the U.S. top 10 singles on Billboard’s chart.
That album was a creative disappointment for Gramm, and he and Jones determined they needed to take more control. They felt the other bandmates’ songs were not in keeping with the band’s direction as they viewed it. Therefore, saxophonist and keyboardist Ian McDonald, a founding member who had also been a founding member of English Progressive Rock band, King Crimson, was let go, as was founding American keyboardist, Al Greenwood.
By 1980, because the group had reduced its roster to four members from its initial six-man lineup, Jones and Gramm were the only songwriters of the songs on “4.” This made for a leaner, more direct overall sound on the album. The other two players were returning drummer Dennis Elliott who had been a founding member of the group, and Rick Wills, who replaced founding bassist Ed Gagliardi in 1979.
When the recording of “4” began in September 1980 at New York City’s Electric Ladyland Studios, Foreigner was augmented by some of the best session players of the time. Saxophonist Mark Rivera, (Billy Joel), keyboardist Michael Fonfara (Lou Reed), slide guitarist Hugh McCracken, (Paul McCartney) keyboardist Bob Mayo, (Peter Frampton) and sythesizer player Larry Fast, (Peter Gabriel) all contributed to the album. Thomas Dolby, performer of 1982 pop single “She Blinded Me with Science” is also credited with main synthesizers.
The biggest change in the group’s sound, however, was directed by its new co-producer, Robert John “Mutt” Lange. The band members had been impressed by the AC/DC records Lange had helmed, 1979’s “Highway to Hell” and 1980’s “Back In Black,” so they waited until he could work with them.
In my opinion, waiting for Lange was a savvy move, as “4” reaches beyond the Hard Rock genre the band had formulated, and they instead branched out into a more Arena Rock and Pop Rock format. There were hooks galore in the album’s songs, including the first love song to be released by the band as a single, “Waiting for A Girl Like You.” It remains my favorite song by the band.
Hearing the initial single, “Urgent,” beginning in late July of 1981, I became fascinated by Gramm’s vocals, Dolby’s keyboards, and the song’s centerpiece, that magnificent saxophone solo by Motown alumnus Junior Walker. As it turns out, Walker recorded five takes of the solo, which were edited together to make the iconic released version. Even 40 years later, I still love to hear it.
Gramm has said that the record’s third single, “Juke Box Hero,” is one of his all-time favorites. A precursor to other Lange-produced megahits of the 1980s and 1990s, I too enjoy it now more than ever.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.