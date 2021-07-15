My first recollections of hearing AC/DC were from the period now considered the band’s heyday. “The Thunder from Down Under” as the Australian band was called, had achieved what few but all great rock bands do when faced with adversity. Having lost Bon Scott, their original lead singer, in early 1980, they enlisted British singer Brian Johnson from the band Geordie to fill the position. With their next release, they broke through with the mega-selling album “Back in Black”, still regarded by many as one of the greatest hard rock albums of all time, having sold over 50 million copies worldwide, reaching number four on the U.S. Billboard Album Charts in 1980, and even in 2021, ranking number seven on the U.S. Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.
Having risen to the challenge of maintaining the success they had achieved with Scott, the band had much to prove in the follow up to “Back in Black.”
Johnson had exceeded expectations as the band’s new singer, but generally speaking, a band’s ability to return to such great heights is commonly improbable. Even so, AC/DC recorded Johnson’s second record with the band, “For Those About to Rock,” from May to September of 1981, and they again used the expertise of producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange who was the deft hand behind the band’s two previous releases.
This time they recorded the album in Paris, France, which may account for the Napoleonic cannon on the album’s copper cover. There is no evidence that they feared the new album would have less of an impact with their fans, and they included more hard rock tracks which allowed Johnson to stretch out vocally.
Some critics have noted that the album’s sales dipped considerably from their previous album, ultimately reaching four million sales in the United States. Some of the reasoning for this may be that their American label, Atlantic Records, chose to release 1976’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” a Bon Scott era album, for the first time in the United States in spring of 1981. This was done to continue the band’s sales momentum as the new album with Johnson was to begin recording. This market saturation may have blunted the sales of “For Those About to Rock,” and it may also have confused newer, less informed fans with the sound of Scott rather than Johnson singing the songs.
For me, “For Those About to Rock” is the best AC/DC album ever recorded. I think the band’s performances and the tones of the instruments show a group at the peak of skill. The guitars that once seemed reckless in places now exuded a confidence and technique that reached beyond the age of the band members.
The title track, with its accelerando ending, has remained a concert staple. “Evil Walks”, “C.O.D.”, “Let’s Get It Up”, “Breaking the Rules”, and “Inject the Venom” all groove with a refinement of interplay that begs for repeat listens. The Young brothers, lead guitarist Angus, and his older brother, rhythm guitarist Malcolm, lock into a propulsive but even-handed riff-fest that begins where they left off on “Back in Black” but strips away the boogie elements and injects some of the best, most confidently executed hard rock ever laid down by any band. Solidly controlling the rhythm tracks with their exciting dynamics, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams drive each song onward for maximum impact.
Johnson’s lyrics are just as ribald on this album as its predecessor, but this time he sounds like he is now a fully integrated band member. He takes some of the clever wordplay Scott was known for and puts his own spin on it, singing more in third person rather than first. This slight shift underscores the anthemic quality of the songs and puts the emphasis on what is said more than who is the one saying it.
This album is where the true magnificence found in subsequent AC/DC releases can be found. Though I immediately enjoyed it at first listen, it has, in my opinion, only improved with age.
