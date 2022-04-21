In the article “Bremen BOE announces finalist for superintendent” that ran in the April 14 edition of The Gateway-Beacon, the date of Bremen City Schools Superintendent David Hicks’ retirement was incorrect. He will retire as of June 30. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Latest e-Edition GB
Latest News
- Andrew Garfield would love to work with 'good buddy' Tobey Maguire again
- Filming halted on Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal
- Sir Elton John working on new music amid final tour
- Chris Martin: 'Coldplay won't top BTS collaboration'
- A$AP Rocky released on $550,000 bail over alleged shooting
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby daughter's name revealed
- Sir Mick Jagger rules out retirement
- Iggy Azalea unveils new tattoo inspired by son
Most Popular
Articles
- Alabama man shoots himself in standoff with Carroll County deputies
- Easter services. events planned all weekend locally
- Ground broken for new fire station in Carrollton
- HCSO confirms Waco murder suicide
- Nine Carrollton High seniors named Georgia Scholars
- Ryan Wiggins
- Elizabeth Rogers
- Springtime in Carrollton will blossom with music and art
- Three admin appointments made at UWG
- Villa Rica High School teacher charged with child abuse
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.