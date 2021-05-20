Who was Spiro Agnew? If that question were asked on a TV quiz show, I bet many contestants, especially the younger ones, could not answer it.
Agnew was the U.S. vice president, elected with President Richard Nixon. He was forced to resign in disgrace in 1973, a year before Nixon himself resigned. Agnew faced charges of accepting bribes and income tax evasion, among many allegations, so he left his office and Nixon appointed Rep. Gerald Ford (R-Mich.) as Agnew’s replacement.
Agnew started a long line of Republican Party hypocrisy, which lives today. He preached law and order, putting down anti-war protestors who were exercising their right to peacefully assemble. A year after he went down in disgrace, Nixon declared, “I’m not a crook,” but evidence proved otherwise.
That phrase, law and order, lost a lot of meaning for me during those days, especially after hearing it used by the biggest law breakers in the country.
Today, I realize law and order is not a trite expression, but the very principle on which all our freedom and democracy rests. Without law and order, all the pontifications about our Founding Fathers and our Declaration of Independence and Constitution have no meaning.
I sometimes think about how important small things, such as our traffic laws, are to our society of law and order. What if one day, a significant number of drivers decided their freedom was challenged because they wanted to drive on the left hand side of the road? What if motorists decided to just ignore red lights and stop signs? (Unfortunately, too many instances of this actually happens.)
Which brings us to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). She was recently removed from her leadership role in the Republican Party because she dares to ask that her party stand for law and order and support of the Constitution. A majority of her GOP colleagues want her to stay quiet because they continue to support ex-President Donald Trump, who lied to the American people, claiming he won the 2020 presidential election (“The Big Lie”) and led a Jan. 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol.
“We must speak the truth,” Cheney said last Tuesday, to a mostly empty House chamber because her Republican colleagues were too embarrassed to hear the truth. “Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed....I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former President’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”
Cheney understands law and order and how elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. If we quit accepting legal election results and make people question their legitimacy, we become nothing more than a banana republic. If a sitting president can declare an election outcome illegitimate, and cancel the will of millions of voters, our democracy means nothing.
Even Nixon realized that, when in 1960, he chose not to challenge the election results, even though there really were indications of fraud. If any presidential candidate ever had the right to wage a battle against election results, it was Al Gore, who lost the 2000 presidential contest in Florida by 537 votes, out of almost 6 million cast in the state. The cause was a voting machine that made it difficult to determine how a voter cast his or her ballot. Gore gave up his legal battle and conceded after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his call for further recounts. Gore cherished our democratic system of government more than his own ego. The narcicistic Trump has no such love of country and still keeps promoting “The Big Lie.”
Many years from now, when history is written and studied by scholars, Liz Cheney will play a prominent role as a profile in courage and defender of our Consitution. Trump, and his cult of spineless Republican followers, will be relegated to the dumpster of history, along with Nixon and Agnew.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
