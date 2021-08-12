Bremen City Schools Teacher of the Year is a mentor, a collaborator, and “just an all around good teacher,” said her principal.
Sharon Folds, a sixth grade science teacher at Bremen Middle School was selected as the school system’s Teacher of the Year after being nominated by her peers at the school. She will go on to represent the system at the state level as their nominee for Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Each of the four schools in the system nominated a teacher of the year. Rounding out the four nominees are Diane Richardson, a second grade teacher at Jones Elementary; Lindsey Wilson, a fifth grade teacher at Bremen Academy; and Berenice Arellano, a Spanish teacher at Bremen High. These four then filled out applications for the state of Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Then a team of three people outside the school system reviewed the applications and made the choice for system Teacher of the Year, said Superintendent David Hicks.
“That way its more fair,” Hicks said. “It’s more objective.”
Bremen Middle School Principal Brian Evans said the team “absolutely” made the right choice when choosing Folds to represent the system as Teacher of the Year.
Folds has worked in the classroom for 12 years, 10 of those in the Bremen schools, Evans said.
“She’s great in terms of building relationships with students,” Evans said. “She has a data-driven perspective in terms of using data to reach each individual kid and build on their specific needs.”
Not only good with the students, she’s also willing to work with other teachers as a partner or as a mentor, he said. She is generous in providing herself as a resource to others and has mentored two teachers who were going through the Georgia Teacher Alternative Preparation Program through the Northwest Georgia Regional Education Service Agency to earn their teaching credentials, Evans said.
She also worked with other teachers at the school to create a program incorporating science and math into other classes, he said. She spoke to the other teachers and helped them “to understand the need to incorporate the sciences, the technology, the engineering and the math into the (English curriculum),” Evans said. “She’s one of my key STEM personnel in the building.”
She’s very knowledgable in her field and is an important asset to the school, he said. It’s obvious that she loves her job, Evans added and that makes her a great role model.
“In her own words,” Evans paraphrased, “She says she just has a love of the field of science and she loves working with the middle-school aged kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.