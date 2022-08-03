Sometimes being aware of a band's back catalog makes their live performance more enjoyable. I think of the recent trip my daughter and I took to Knoxville, Tennessee to see Elton John play in Thompson-Boling Arena. She was fully aware of the hits that he has had on terrestrial and satellite radio in her lifetime, but we primed the event by listening to a few of his albums in full on the nearly four hour drive to the show. It paid off, as he did play a deep cut in the set, and being somewhat familiar with “Have Mercy on the Criminal” made the song more welcome to both our ears when it was played.

Saturday's Fleet Foxes concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theater was a different story. Though I have long been a fan of the earlier records they have released since 2008, their extended play (E.P.) “Sun Giant” and long players “Fleet Foxes” both from that first year, 2011's “Helplessness Blues”, and 2017's “Crack-up”, I had failed to purchase a copy of 2020's “Shore”, and album that was recorded during the pandemic. During a recent visit to Barnes and Noble Booksellers in Rome, Georgia, I picked up a copy of that album along with the live album “A Very Lonely Solstice” that was originally streamed live online December 21, 2021, but released on compact disc and vinyl this past July.

Trending Videos