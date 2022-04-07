High winds stirred up a grass fire in Bremen last week quickly spreading it to more than five acres; but firefighters were able to contain it, preventing any injuries or structure damage.
Bremen fire Chief Jason Hurley said the conditions were just right to spread the fire last Wednesday night on Turner Mountain off Summit Lane. The humidity was low, the winds were high and the terrain with its upright growth were perfect to stoke the fire, he said.
“We had gusts up to 50 mph,” Hurley said. “We were fortunate to stop it.”
At some point in the night two homes were evacuated, but the fire never reached them or caused any damage, he said.
Nineteen firefighters from Bremen, Haralson County and Carroll County fire departments, as well as the Georgia Forestry Commission, who brought two tractor plows to create a fire break, worked on containing and extinguishing the fire, he said.
Fighting a grass fire is unique, Hurley said. The movement of a grass fire can be unpredictable, and a firefighter doesn’t want to get boxed in by the fire if it moves in an unexpected direction, he said.
“You have to be a lot more cautious,” Hurley said. “Winds make it difficult to predict where it’s going to go.”
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion; there were no other injuries, Hurley said.
Bremen first responded to the fire call about 9:30 p.m. and the fire was completely under control by about 1 a.m.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Hurley doesn’t expect to find evidence of arson.
“It could have been any number of things,” Hurley said. “We don’t expect foul play.”
