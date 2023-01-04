The Haralson County Fire Department just “pushed in” a brand new fire engine a couple of weeks ago. Now the department is in pursuit of two more engines to replace outdated vehicles and curb maintenance costs.
Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker stood in front of the Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on Tuesday night asking for two new Frontline fire engines costing $410,000 each, fully equipped.
The board also unanimously approved the appointment of John Daniel as Vice Chair. He replaces Jamie Brown who had served in that capacity, but chose not to run for another term.
Her replacement attended his first BOC meeting on Tuesday night.
Danny Elsberry’s main focus during his campaign was support for emergency services and said when learned of his election that he intended to talk to the other commissioners about the needs of county law enforcement and fire departments immediately.
He was able to prove that support in his first meeting.
The Board of Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of one fire engine and tabled the discussion of the second until the Jan. 17 work session which begins at 1 p.m. which is also when the BOC will hammer out what the county’s alcohol ordinances will look like.
Other BOC business included the approval of Avery Jackson as lead county attorney at the recommendation of David Mecklin, who desired to step back and decrease his workload.
Jackson works for Tisinger-Vance in Carrollton. According to his bio on the firm’s website, Jackson joined the firm in 2008. His principal areas of practice include commercial transactions, business law, local government law, banking and finance law, and commercial real estate. He has extensive experience with a variety of workout issues, including collection suits, foreclosures, receiverships, forbearance agreements, participation agreements, cash collateral agreements, confirmations, and guarantor claims and defenses. He is licensed to practice law in both Georgia and Alabama.
The BOC also approved unanimously to re-appoint Allison Palmer as county clerk and the purchase of a Massey Ferguson sidearm tractor.
