I’ve been home for over a year now. First the lockdown/stay at home order, then my retirement. I’m adjusting without too much difficulty. But this kind of lifestyle change requires some adaptation. That’s where I find myself now.
For years I was the educator and I enjoyed that role. I adopted that look. You know the look. Sensible shoes because I was on my feet all day. Conservative dress because I was an active teacher down on the floor with the kids one minute and climbing the ladder on the slide the next. You can’t do that in a short skirt and high heels.
Now that I am retired I am considering my new image — physical but also my emotional and spiritual image. The physical has taken a change since I started WW (Weight Watchers Reimaged) and lost a chunk of myself. When the spring/summer wardrobe got pulled out, nothing fit. Literally, pants and skirts were falling off.
So a new wardrobe is in order. I’m trying things on (literally and mentally) to see what fits and works for me. And with the clothes comes a look. I’m attempting to make the real me fit the look I’m cultivating.
All the African years could be easily classified as frumpy years for my wardrobe. It was all about function and not style then. Denim skirts and jumpers were the order of the day because of the sturdy nature of denim and the modesty the outfit provided. I was very comfortable in that role also so I tried it on recently for a reboot. Wore my favorite long denim skirt and a tee with my walking shoes. I felt awful all day. No, not the look for me. So I crossed the frumpy old woman off my list of choices.
I know older women who are very refined — pearls, pumps and pastels — attend garden club, book club, charity events and luncheon at the Club. I do not move in those circles. Though I’d be happy to join a book club. I cannot see myself putting pumps on my feet unless I’m going to a fancy wedding or singing at a funeral. I wear pearls from time to time and love the look but it’s not going to be my everyday look. So refined lady is marked through also.
While the African years may have been close to this next image, I see them as different. Earth mother persona. You recognize when you see it — like art and porn. She wears Birkenstock shoes — the thick soled sandals. A dressup affair finds her in a tie dye maxi flowing around her ankles. The hat with a large flower and perhaps a feather conceal her long thin locks of gray hair. On a stay at home day she sports her husband’s oversized flannel shirt and cargo pants with hiking boots. I confess to a propensity for flannel shirts but will reserve their use to camping/hiking trips. The one pair of hiking boots I own are so heavy I can’t even drag them around on my feet. So while it works for some, it’s not me.
I’ll not be the Frump from the thrift store. I’ll not be the poster child for Mother Earth News magazine. Nor will I be the Countess of Waddell Street in my retirement years.
I’m content with classic lines and basic colors with a splash of color and a fraction of whimsy. You might see me don a straw hat on a sunny day while I wear a breezy dress for lunch with friends. You might see me in my white pants, a red blouse and wearing red ballet slippers. And you most certainly will see me in khaki shorts, camp shirt and walking shoes.
Oh, the necessary things my retirement mind must keep up with. It’s exhausting. I need to take a nap.
Addendum to last week’s column: The Mystery Dinner Theater will also be staged at the Hawkiis Farms at Holcombe Place in Buchanan on Friday, April 16.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
