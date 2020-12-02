The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, boxes of food were piled high in a pickup truck parked under the awning of the old service station on Alabama Street in Bremen. More boxes were piled on the curb that used to house the gas pumps. Overlooking it all was Phil, a stuffed turtle wearing a mask — he must be protected from coronavirus, after all.
The service station, owned by the Ritchey family, became a temporary, drive-through food pantry in mid-March. Originally, it was a project of the West Georgia Disaster Relief Team as the pandemic and the resulting shut down and job losses had created a wave of need across the county.
The drive-through food disbursement has continued through the generosity of locals and the work of the self-named Filling Station Girls, though. While they work, the Filling Station Girls — Karen Tarpley, Karon Simpson, Lisa Travis and Jan Stevens — wear “official” matching T-shirts with the name printed on the front.
The Girls, the original four volunteers for the pantry, take their place in the drive every Wednesday greeting people like old friends as they pull in to pick up the food boxes. They give out the food as they laugh and chatter. They have so much fun that at first, they had to discourage people from hanging around in order to comply with the governor’s mandate against gatherings, they said.
The women give out between 90 and 100 boxes of food a week. They’ll do it as long as the community needs it, they said. The project has been community driven. Area residents, businesses and the school systems have done food drives, donated cash and food and done raffles to raise money for the project, the women said.
“We didn’t ask for donations,” Travis said. “We didn’t set this up going, ‘OK, we’re going to be here for evermore.’ ”
But each week, they keep going.
“This is the Lord’s work,” Simpson said. “We have been at that point where we were clearing up and saying this was our last week.”
“And then money just came in,” Tarpley added.
People come by every week and give the women money to keep going, she said. They’re not above doing stunts to raise the money, either. The women are former cheerleaders and once raised $200 doing backbends, Tarpley said.
And the people appreciate their work. Beverly, a regular at the food drive, made them necklaces with a mustard seed in a tiny, oil-filled jar to show her gratitude. She makes the necklaces and gives them out to people as a sign of God’s love, she said.
“It makes me feel good,” Beverly said, adding as she hopped back in her truck to leave, “I appreciate y’all.”
