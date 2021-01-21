The owners of Solid Solutions have been the victims of arson over the last several months, as four fires have been set on the property they have purchased for the purpose of creating a landfill in the county.
“They’ve all but one been set on Tally Mountain,” said Ernest Kaufmann, vice president of business for Solid Solutions. “The third one is the one that really got everybody’s attention. It managed to jump over Tally and come down the side of the mountain where the cabin is.”
So far, about 120 acres have been burned by the fires, he said. But Kaufmann said that this is not the first time this has happened. When he was working on the Meriwether County landfill there were seven fires set on that property.
“People damaging the property or doing things to the property is not an unusual thing, but it doesn’t make you feel any better when people are setting fires and you’re living there,” Kaufmann said.
Bryan Rooks, chief ranger of the local Georgia Forestry Commission office, confirmed that there have been a number of fires set on Tally Mountain in the last few months. Since October 2020, the commission has responded to six fires on the mountain — all of them set by people, Rooks said. But, he doesn’t think it is because of the proposed landfill, he said.
“This issue’s been going all the way back to 2018,” Rooks said. “Most of the fires have been adjacent to and in proximity of the old ranger fire tower or the lookout station, which is at the crest of Tally Mountain.”
The old station at the base of the tower was destroyed in a fire in late 2018, he said. The fires have been investigated all along, but so far no charges have been filed, Rooks added. The fires average eight acres, but there was a recent fire that swept through 25 acres, he said.
Tally Mountain is a high traffic area for all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles, he said. Operators of such vehicles roam the area at all hours, and the fires have typically been after midnight, Rooks said.
He doesn’t believe that the fires are accidental.
“There is no known power source, electrical-spark-producing utilities in the area; we’ve had no weather-related incidents regarding lightning,” Rooks said. “There’s been no signs of maybe like campfire activity.”
The humidity in the area is too high to think the cause may have been a discarded cigarette since that would need a very dry landing spot to start a fire of the magnitude that they have been seeing, he said.
“All indicators lead to its incendiary actions,” Rooks said.
Up until now, most of the fires have not been dangerous to the three residences on the west side of the mountain. The biggest threat has been to the Tally Mountain Golf Course in Tallapoosa, he said. One of the recent fires burned up to the driving range portion of the golf course and onto the golf course grass, Rooks said. Employees at the golf course managed to stop it from creeping too far onto the course, he said.
The fires cost taxpayers. Every time the Forestry Service is called out it costs taxpayers about $500 for a four-hour job. Bigger fires require more time and rack up more expenses.
And while some people may say the burning is good for the timber, Rooks said no. Controlled burns are a land management tool, but those fires are planned and mapped out, he said. There are fire breaks created before the fires are set and the winds and weather are included in the planning.
“These are basically wildfires,” Rooks said. “It can be really hard to contain.”
Although he understands that Solid Solutions has had some opposition to their proposal for the property, Rooks doesn’t think there’s a connection to the fires. He believes it’s just a consequence of more ATV activity in the area.
“More and more people have them now; more and more people use them,” Rooks said, adding, “’Til someone’s caught, there’s not a lot we can do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.